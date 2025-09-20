Soccer fans bring energy to Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans brought the energy early Saturday morning to downtown Kansas City as the Premier League and NBC Sports hosted their 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival.

The free two-day event, held at KC Live! in the Power & Light District, runs Saturday and Sunday.

"We know that Kansas City is all about sports," Matt Jarvis said. "We really are massive in the U.S. and show what the Premier League is all about."

Fans can watch live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches this weekend, surrounded by hundreds of fans from teams in the Premier League.

The festival offers an unforgettable experience for fans. You can grab a picture with the Premier League Trophy. There will also be appearances by club legends and mascots, as well as a wide range of family-friendly soccer activities.

Jarvis, a former West Ham United player, said it’s about more than just watching the matches — it’s about celebrating the passion of the sport and bringing that love to the Heart of America.

"The fans, everyone is here. You can see how much passion there is for sports. For us and for the Premier League, all you want to do is just to continue that, to grow in the Premier League," Jarvis said.

The Premier League Fan Festival runs from early morning kickoffs through the final matches each day, with entry free for all ages.

You can register on their website.

