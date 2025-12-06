KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan has covered two FIFA World Cup 2026 events this week as we learn more about which countries might play in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Soccer fans are dreaming of the possibilities of their favorite teams playing in Kansas City during the 2026 World Cup.

Soccer fans in Kansas City react to FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw

On Friday, FIFA placed qualifying teams in groups. Some teams in groups E, F, and J will play in Kansas City during the group stage of the tournament in June and July next year.

Al Miller/KSHB A soccer fan holds a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy.

“I just lost it. Flag up in the air, goosebumps all over. It was awesome,” said Bill Smith, when Germany was placed in Group E.

Al Miller/KSHB Bill Smith is rooting for Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“We’re very passionate, and we’re going to get the best team ever,” exclaimed Jorge Herrera, a fan of Ecuador, which is also in Group E.

Al Miller/KSHB Jorge Herrera is a fan of the Ecuadorian National Men's Soccer Team.

“Passion is different,” said Federico Carmona of Argentina, which is in Group J. “You’re actually born with a ball. Your first toy is a ball.”

Al Miller/KSHB Federico Carmona roots for Argentina

FIFA announces the schedule Saturday. At that point, fans will know exactly who will play in Kansas City on which day and at which time.

No matter which countries come to Kansas City, residents are ready to welcome their fans.

“We’re passionate about our teams and care about our cities, but we’re also very friendly and accepting of other people. That’s what’s exciting,” Brittany Harber said. “Put that part of Kansas City on the global stage.”

Group E contains Germany, Ecuador, the Ivory Coast, and Curacao.

Group F consists of the Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, and a team to be determined in the UEFA Playoff B.

Group J includes Argentina, Algeria, Austria, and Jordan.

