Social media video shows officer responding to Olathe East shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A video widely circulated on social media Friday in connection to the shooting at Olathe East High School was an officer responding.
The video showed an armed subject attempting to gain entry through the main entrance of the high school.
In a post Friday afternoon, the Olathe Police Department said the video depicted an officer responding to the scene.
SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO: We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a subject, holding a rifle, gaining access to the school. This is a responding Olathe Police Officer.— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 4, 2022