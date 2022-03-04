Watch
Social media video shows officer responding to Olathe East shooting

Social media video of an officer responding to Olathe East High School on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:54:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A video widely circulated on social media Friday in connection to the shooting at Olathe East High School was an officer responding.

The video showed an armed subject attempting to gain entry through the main entrance of the high school.

In a post Friday afternoon, the Olathe Police Department said the video depicted an officer responding to the scene.

