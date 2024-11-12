Watch Now
Softball at the K, laughs with Kansas City comedians: Big Slick weekend returns May 30-31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hollywood celebrities return to Kansas City, Missouri, next year on May 30-31 for the 16th annual Big Slick fundraiser to benefit pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital.

The fundraiser will be hosted by Kansas City-area natives Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner, Eric Stonestreet, and Heidi Gardner.

There will be a celebrity softball game Friday, May 30, at Kauffman Stadium before the Royals play the Detroit Tigers.

Anyone who buys a ticket to that day's game will be able to watch the celebrity softball game.

The Big Slick Party and Show is set for Saturday, May 31, at T-Mobile Center.

Big Slick began in 2010 with a celebrity poker tournament hosted by Riggle, Rudd and Sudeikis to raise money for Children's Mercy Hospital.

Donations from Big Slick events have raised over $25 million.

Ticket prices and information on other celebrity guests and performers won't be released until tickets go on sale in Spring 2025.

