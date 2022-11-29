Sohaila’s Kitchen partners with United Way to donate 100 home-cooked meals on Giving Tuesday

LENEXA, Kan. — An immigrant-owned, small business in Lenexa is giving back to the community in the way it knows best.

Sohaila’s Kitchen partnered with United Way to donate 100 home-cooked meals to the houseless community.

The first thing that hits customers when they walk into Sohaila’s Kitchen is the smell of rich spices from owner Sohaila Humayon’s homeland, Pakistan.

Humayon knows the holidays can be a tough time for people without homes, so it was in her heart to make sure at least their stomachs are full during the cold winter months.

She has been busy this week making batches of “Puloe,” a hearty Pakistani dish prepared with a mother’s love.

“My heart goes out to them, because they do not get the meals the we enjoy. We take our food, or maybe we take our meals, for granted,” Humayon said. “You know, it gives me this feeling of fulfillment. It’s a good feeling. God has given us, and why not share.”

Too many people were impacted by inflation this year, her business included, so meeting those in need where they are was important for Humayon.

“We discovered especially during the COVID, there’s so less fortunate people we were not even aware of,” Humayon said. “They should feel that they are not being neglected, that there are people that think about them.”

Her packaged meals were sent to Metro Lutheran Ministry in Midtown where it will be passed out to its clients.

Becky Poitras, with United Way, says without their food pantry and to-go meals, an average of 30 to 50 families would go without food every day.

“It really is going to be a heart-felt message to them that the community cares and they want to see that their bellies are full this holiday season,” Poitras said. “We had three people come in to get a sacked lunch and they told our front desk — you are saving our lives.”

—