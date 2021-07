KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals honored the Military and celebrated Royals Armed Forces Night Friday at the stadium.

The United States Navy's elite Leap Frogs performed, along with the Ceremonial Honor Guard Drill Team, and a flyover by the Blue Angels' C-130 plane "Fat Albert".

Braxton Barnes also surprised his mom after serving overseas for months.

You can see their reunion here, courtesy of the Kansas City Royals.