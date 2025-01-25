Soldiers from 1st Infantry Division in Fort Riley deploy to southern border

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roughly 200 soldiers in the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley in Kansas will be deployed to the southern border, a military spokesperson said Saturday.

A spokesperson said the deployment is to “protect and defend the territorial integrity of the United States as directed by the President.”

The soldiers will operate under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North.

The 41st Combat Engineer Company - Armoured and the 977th Military Police Company will join 2,500 soldiers already at the border in support of Customs and Border Protection.

“My heart is with Kansas families and loved ones as soldiers from Fort Riley are sent to protect and secure our borders,” U.S. Sen. Roger Marshal (R - Kansas) said in a news release Saturday. “Kansans and Americans across the country extend our deepest gratitude for keeping us safe.”

Marshal said he and his wife Laina were praying for a “safe and quick return home.”

