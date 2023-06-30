Some air conditioning units will cause your electric bill to rise like the heat index

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The way you cool your house in this extreme heat could have you hot under the collar after you get your bill.

Some in the metro area could be hit harder in the wallet than others.

"I knew going into summer I needed to have a plan," Elena Stephenson, a new KCMO homeowner said. "Was I going to invest in central A/C or try getting through it with window units."

Stephenson's home is older, doesn't have central air conditioning and she's worried it'll cost her in the long run.

"For efficiency's sake, it doesn't seem like a long-term solution," she said.

Patrick Jones of Patrick's Heating and Cooling Supply says with the size of her home, window air conditioning units are not the best option.

Window units can be a great option for houses with one to three rooms to cool.

Anything larger than that and window units could mean a higher bill, possibly much higher than the bill you would get with a bigger, more efficient central air conditioning unit.

"It's a no-brainer," Jones said.

It's can be an unfortunate situation for many in the area who use multiple window units, but can't afford the costs of central air conditioning systems.

Evergy says it can help offset those costs through special programs to help homeowners increase the efficiency of their homes.

You can find out more by clicking the link below.

https://www.evergy.com/Ways%20to%20Save/Programs [evergy.com]

