Some hardware stores expect to sell out of ice melt today, others ready for demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some hardware stores expect the demand for salt and ice melt will drain their supplies ahead of incoming winter weather.

“The last storm that they had we sold 18 pallets of ice melt product. We had 500 snow shovels, we sold out, well we had two left by the end of the storm," said Shelly Eckhoff with LA Hardware in KCK.

The last bout of storms emptied storerooms, and some locations, depending on who their supplier is, have been having trouble getting salt and snow melt products restocked.

“We always completely reorder as soon as one storm is over. But we couldn’t restock completely this time because they just didn’t have the product," she said.

Still, she has eight pallets of salt available. She expects to sell out before Wednesday.

KSHB called about a dozen different locations across the metro. With only a few exceptions, stores say they're ready to meet the demand.

While some say they'll likely sell out, others are confident they'll have enough.

It's unlikely you'll be left completely unable to find salt or ice melt near you - even if your usual spot runs out, it's likely a hardware store down the street will still have something left.