Some Kansas Citians keep summer travel plans, others scale back trips

More Americans are planning to travel this summer compared to last year, but rising costs are keeping many travelers closer to home.

Airfare is down 7.9% compared to last year, offering some relief for those planning getaways.

"I've never been out of the country. I'm excited," said Barbara Lucas, who is traveling to Spain.

Even with the price dip in airfare, Lucas and her friend, Amanda Mechlin, said an international trip to visit Lucas’ daughter is likely their only vacation this summer.

"I try to do the shoulder seasons so it's not as busy, but this year, the way it worked out … here we are," Mechlin said.

The McKenneys are headed to France on a mother-daughter trip. They've been planning their trip for a year, so they are looking for possible savings elsewhere.

"If we can find places while traveling that are high quality but maybe low cost, we always appreciate that, too," Jennifer McKenney said.

A recent Deloitte survey found 53% of Americans plan to travel this summer, which is up from last year. However, those same travelers report their summer destinations are closer to home.

"It's very important to give them a little getaway, a little vacation they can remember when they get older," said one Kansas City parent.

For many Kansas City families, their trips involve traveling by car. Carla Lewis and her family have plans to head to the other side of the state this summer, but most of their plans are at home.

"We have a pool, so we like to spend a lot of time outside," Lewis said.

She said rising costs are a factor in their travel decisions.

"It definitely impacts our plans. We are not going to go too far this year," Lewis said.

Vacationers are expected to spend $3,471 on their trips this summer, which is about even compared to 2024.

