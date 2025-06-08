Watch Now
Some Kansas, Missouri counties included in severe thunderstorm watch until 10 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas and Missouri counties have been included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest watches, warnings and storm developments in the updates below.

UPDATE, 4:41 p.m. | The severe thunderstorm warning for Henry County was canceled early.

UPDATE, 4:14 p.m. | KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner said a few thunderstorms will cross Kansas City between 6-9 p.m. He said he expects those storms not to be severe, but some hail is possible.

UPDATE, 4:03 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Henry County is in effect until 4:45 p.m. The National Weather Service said this storm could produce two-inch hail and 60 mph winds.

UPDATE, 3:51 p.m. | The emergency manager of Henry County, Missouri, reported nickel-sized hail in Montrose.

UPDATE, 3:41 p.m. | The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Cass and Bates counties. However, the warning is still in effect until 4 p.m. for Henry County.

UPDATE, 3:26 p.m. | KSHB 41's Jeff Penner said the severe threat for Kansas City is over. However, Clinton and Sedalia may see hail within the next hour.

UPDATE, 3:20 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Cass, central Henry and northeastern Bates counties in Missouri. The warning is set to expire at 4 p.m.

UPDATE, 2:45 p.m. | Some Kansas and Missouri counties have been included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the watch affects Johnson, Henry, Cooper, Pettis and Bates counties in Missouri. Linn County, Kansas, is also included.

The NWS said the watch means winds could reach speeds of 70 mph, scattered hail up to the size of tennis balls could fall, and there is the potential for tornadoes.

Along with Kansas and Missouri, the watch stretches across Oklahoma and Illinois.

