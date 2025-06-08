KSHB 41 Weather | Storms possible south of KC on Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, possibly strong to severe

Wildfire smoke moves in behind the cold front and could impact air quality

Great June weather early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, mainly 2-10 p.m. Some storms could have strong wind and hail.

High: 79º

Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Any clouds clear out overnight. Patchy wildfire smoke lingers into Monday morning.

Low: 54º

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.

Low: 54º High: 78º

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and warm.

Low: 55º High: 85º

Wind: W 5-10 mph

