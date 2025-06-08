Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Storms possible south of KC on Sunday

Some areas will stay dry during the afternoon
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, possibly strong to severe
  • Wildfire smoke moves in behind the cold front and could impact air quality
  • Great June weather early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, mainly 2-10 p.m. Some storms could have strong wind and hail.
High: 79º
Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Any clouds clear out overnight. Patchy wildfire smoke lingers into Monday morning.
Low: 54º
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.
Low: 54º High: 78º
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and warm.
Low: 55º High: 85º
Wind: W 5-10 mph

