Some Missouri parents will save up to 75% on childcare costs with new state initiative

Soon the state of Missouri will share the costs of childcare with some parents and their employees. Organizers said parents can save up to 75%.

The program is called Missouri Childcare Works. The state set aside $2.5 million for the program this year. It’s asking employers to pay into the fund as well. Letters of interest are due October 1.

Eligible parents who work for participating employers will split the cost of childcare with the state and their employer.

Toni Sturdivant, from the Mid-America Regional Council, is coordinating the program in the Kansas City area.

“This takes the burden of paying for childcare off the family alone and it becomes a shared community cost,” explained Sturdivant. “We’re all impacted by what young children learn and do as they grow and develop into the adults of our society.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Dr. Toni Sturdivant is the Mid-America Regional Council's director of early learning.

Sturdivant said employers pay a flat fee of roughly $500 per month for an infant/toddler spot, $300 for pre-school students, and $200 per month for school-aged children. The program covers care for children up to age 12.

Parents are eligible if they don’t receive any other state subsidies and earn less than 555% of the federal poverty level.

Sturdivant is submitting an estimate of interested employers from the Kansas City area on October 1, but encourages employers to fill out an interest form on the MARC website even after October 1.

Organizers hope the state’s investment will allow early childhood education centers to open up more spots where demand typically leads to a waiting list.

EarlystART in Kansas City is at capacity. It is participating as a provider parents can choose for their children.

“This could potentially help us expand in getting more slots and being able to provide the service to more families,” EarlystART CEO June McDaniel explained. “When the parent is winning, the employer is winning, the school is winning. That would be the long-term benefit for us.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB June McDaniel is CEO of EarlystART in Kansas City, Mo.

The Independence School District already has a similar program in place. It pays for 75% of childcare costs for employees who live within the school district boundaries.

The district started the program in 2021. It also applies to childcare costs on Mondays now that the district uses a four-day school week with Mondays off.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Megan Dillard reads a book to her daughter.

Mother of four Megan Dillard has used the program to split childcare costs with the district with three of her children.

“In this day and age, when childcare, quality childcare, is such a struggle to find and afford, it is one of the most valuable pieces of my career here with ISD,” Dillard said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Independence, Mo., School District employee Megan Dillard is enrolled in a program where the district reimburses employees for most childcare costs.

She’s thankful for the state recognizing the importance of sharing the costs of childcare.

Kansas does not offer a similar cost-sharing program.