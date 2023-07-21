Some Missouri students' personal medical information may have been compromised in data breach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third party accessed the personal information of some Missouri college students, UnitedHealthcare Student Resources announced Friday.

The company, which provides health insurance to college and university students, said it began an investigation on May 31.

UnitedHealthcare Student Resources began the probe after discovering a vulnerability with software it uses to transfer files, which allowed a third party access to some files.

During the probe, UnitedHealthcare discovered the third party was able to copy personal information on May 27, 2023.

It varied by student, but the third party copied information that may included names, date of births, addresses, phone numbers and, in some cases, social security numbers among other information.

No driver licenses or financial account information was compromised, UnitedHealthcare said.

UnitedHealthCare said affected student have been notified and will be offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

"Protecting individuals’ information is a key priority for the organization," the company said in a statement. "The company has put in place additional safeguards to further bolster its security to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future."

