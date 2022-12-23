Some roadways still slick, icy this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency workers encourage motorists to allow extra time this morning as many roads and highways have slick and icy spots.

Most roads and highways have been treated and plowed, but the bitter cold temperatures are contributing to many slick spots.

Multiple accidents have been reported across the metro since 4 a.m.

A semi jack-knifed at 23rd Street and Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The North Kansas City Police Department reported a crash at I-35 and Bedford Avenue.

At the scene of a crash at I-635 and Kansas Avenue, KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan observed a particularly slick Bond Bridge, along with Three Trails Crossing.

Drivers are encouraged to allow themselves extra time, keep a distance from other vehicles and take it slow.

