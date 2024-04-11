"Soul Delicious" food truck owner pays it forward after years of hardships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Food truck owner Daisa Brown is giving back because she knows what it's like to be hungry and not know where her next meal is coming from.

Brown is using her food truck, Soul Delicious, to provide help to the hungry.

She spent part of Thursday feeding residents at Victoria Arms, an apartment building whose residents are elderly, disabled and low-income.

The menu featured fried chicken, fish, salad and desserts.

For Victoria Arms residents, there was no charge.

"Even if you don’t have money and you see me out, come up to my truck, I’ve got you," Brown said.

Brown and her seven children were homeless between 2017 and 2021.

They moved into River of Refuge and her recovery began.

Brown said she started cooking and her kids urged her to sell her meals.

Small orders turned into a big catering business and also led to her food truck.

"I would save and I worked overnights nursing, and I end up buying me a food trailer," Brown said.

With the help from her family, she's serving up food with a side of love.

"To see everybody here in good spirits, they’re smilin’, dancin’, they got music goin’, I love it," Brown said.

Seeing the happy faces is a reminder of how far she's come.

"When you’re down, it’s hard to get up, you know it really is, so to pull yourself up and to see your perseverance, it feels good," she said.

Despite the long hours to prepare and serve her food, Brown said it's all worth it.

"I’m not on anybody’s time but my own, and I’m doing what I like to do, give, give," Brown said. "I’m a giver."

