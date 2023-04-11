'Sounds of Healthy' event brings health screenings to musicians in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University Health partnered with the Jackson County, Missouri, Chapter of The Links Incorporated to host "Sounds of Healthy" at the American Jazz Museum.

"It's our inaugural event, but this year we're focusing on the health and wellness of people in the artistic community here in Kansas City," Dr. Nicole Price, chapter president of the Jackson County (MO) Links, said.

Nikki Lee Donawa, chief community relations officer for University Health, talked about the importance of the event.

"This is a day where we want to help individuals in our community, specifically musicians and artists, that might be struggling with hypertension and/or diabetes, because we know that can lead to chronic kidney disease," Donawa said.

The event featured music from local artists, coupled with free health screenings and education as part of the "Black Kidney, Awareness, Resources and Education," or "Black K.A.R.E." program.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Black Americans are almost four times more likely than white Americans to develop kidney failure, accounting for 35% of people with kidney failure in the United States.

This is despite Black people only making up 13% of the population.

Donawa weighed in on the importance of hosting the event in the 18th and Vine Street.

"This community knows that we care," she said.

