South Kansas City residents get April 2 stadium sales tax vote questions answered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supporters and opponents of a 3/8-cent sales tax to help fund the stadiums of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals provided answers on the matter for south Kansas City residents on Monday.

In less than a month, voters will decide whether or not to repeal the current 3/8-cent sales tax set to expire in 2031 and replace it with a new 3/8-cent sales tax for 40 years.

The Royals would use half the revenue to build a new stadium in the Crossroads District near downtown KCMO.

The Chiefs plan to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead and put in $300 million, including expanding to the space where Kauffman Stadium stands right now.

The two teams are also committing private money to the projects.

At the Mid-Continent Public Library Red Bridge Branch in south KCMO, there was a debate-style moderated event about the sales tax on Monday.

There were questions surrounding business loss, parking, the economic impact if the teams were to leave, and why it had to be on the April ballot.

The event was put on by former KCMO Councilwoman Becky Nace and former KCMO Mayor Sly James.

Nace currently serves as the chair for the Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes, while James is an advisor for the Committee to Keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County.

"This is not simply public money going into this; it's the largest public-private partnership in the history of the city and the county," James said. "The Royals want to move downtown because that’s really where baseball is being played these days; that’s where their synergy is."

Nace says there are unanswered questions about lease agreements between those involved.

"Win or lose, we’ve supported these teams, and to threaten to leave if we don’t meet their demands is not appreciated by fans," Nace said.

One attendee asked, "What guarantees that these teams will be in KC when the lease expires on January, 31, 2031?"

“It’s all very costly. They have to get another city to put their stadium and get their taxpayers to pass it; it’s not as simple as saying, 'We're out of here,'" Nace said. “Maybe they are bluffing, but maybe they aren’t, but it would cost them money they have to rebrand and move the team."

James also weighed in on the possibility of the teams leaving.

"It may not be easy, but it sure does seem to happen a lot over stadium issues. It’s not a threat; it’s a recognition of major league sports in this country," James said. “At the end of the day, if it’s easy or hard and they leave, regardless, we’re the ones stuck with a couple of stadiums sitting out there with no one to play in them."

One person who houses their businesses in the Crossroads expressed their concerns at the meeting.

"What is it about destroying up to 60 local businesses that, in your opinion, is circumstantial?" the business owner asked.

“We are going to do everything we can to make everybody whole that we can," James said. “Just that simple. If it requires people be moved, we will help them move. If it requires people to lose profits, we will help them with that. If it requires people get out of their leases, we will help them with that. If it requires remodeling a new building, we will help them with that. We have no desire to put anybody out of business."

James also said the projects will help create 29,000 jobs during the construction period.

"It’s not just low-end jobs with the unions — the money, the workforce, and the CBAs go to prop up minority and women-owned businesses so they can grow and compete for higher and higher contracts," James said. “We are trying to enter into three party contracts that will take care of the property owners for their property. And the tenants for their location and try and find ways to facilitate their relocation, building something else — we aren’t interested in destroying businesses."

The issues of parking was also discussed.

“When the Royals have their stadium, they will have technology with the tickets that will tell you that if your seat is in section 103, you should park in this sector here. Here are the lots that you can park in and the ones that will be open," James said.

Nace said more information is needed before voters decided on the sales tax.

"You don’t know what you’re voting for and what the consequences will be," Nace said. “It does come at a risk, and it does come at a cost; this cost is too steep."

—