South Kansas City residents want changes after history of incidents at Willow Creek Apartments

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis has been following concerns raised by residents of the Willow Creek Apartments, located off Wornall Road and W. 100th Terrace.

Kenya Roberts, a former resident, reached out to Abundis about the ongoing safety issues plaguing the complex.

Roberts said she experienced firsthand the problems that continue to trouble current residents.

"Breaking and entering, robberies, vandalism — you name it, it's happened," she said.

Now, she's determined to fight for safer conditions.

"We, as a community, are not going to put up with it; everybody deserves to be safe," she said.

Roberts said the outside of the apartment complex is deceiving.

"I see trickery," she said. "It looks semi-decent, pretty on the outside, but when it gets dark, it turns into a whole 'nother world."

The complex has seen homicides and shootings in recent years. Online reports detail more recent incidents of theft and assault.

While the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports it hasn't seen an "abnormal call load," the department did confirm responding to seven calls for service and taking four reports in the last three weeks alone.

“We have not necessarily seen an uptick, abnormal call load or report load," a KCPD spokesperson shared. "Detectives, to include property crimes, special investigations and violent crimes are always looking for trends or emerging crime patterns.”

Undeterred, Roberts is conducting her own investigation, talking to more tenants and meticulously documenting their concerns.

"I just jot notes," she said while showing Abundis her records.

She said she’s heard of issues surrounding safety and maintenance, including the back gate, which residents believe contributes to the issues.

Kansas City, Missouri, Healthy Homes was called out 29 times for inspections in the last five years.

“It all leads back to the agency Landmark,” Roberts said.

Landmark is based out of San Francisco and owns many homes in Kansas City.

While the management office has taken Abundis' phone calls, her questions have not been addressed.

KCPD said the department is in constant contact with management.

“Our community interaction officer in South Patrol has a great working relationship with management and is in routine contact," a KCPD spokesperson told Abundis.

Roberts plans to keep in contact with residents.

“I’m literally scrounging and working from the ground up to make things happen for these people,” she said.

