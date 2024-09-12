South KC organization provides help to Center School District's homeless families

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

—

According to the McKinney Vento Act data, in Missouri, the number of homeless students is more than 34,000.

In the Kansas City Public Schools District, there are more than 1,700 homeless students.

Across south Kansas City, there are more than 1,000 homeless students, and in Center School District, there are 130 homeless students.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis spoke with one south Kansas City organization who is successfully housing families and getting them off of government assistance.

"These students we’re talking about could be bunked up, couch surfing, in a hotel or a car — all of that constitutes as homelessness for a child, and please don’t forget about them," said Stephanie Boydston, executive director with Serve the World Charities.

KSHB 41

In two years, Boydston has successfully graduated 18 Center School District families from homelessness.

"Sixty-eight percent of our families are no longer on government assistance," she said. "Eighty eight percent of families remained housed after a year."

Boydston says the success of their program shows itself, especially when a client told her this.

"One person told me, 'Miss Stephanie, I had to pay taxes,' and I said, 'Well, we’ve been waiting.' And they don’t understand that this is a big moment," Boydston said. "I told her, 'I understand paying taxes kind of sucks, but this is how we give back to the community that is pouring into resources to them and others.'"

Anitrice Jones explained her family became homeless as her kids were in Center School District.

"This is the best part of it — the growth is what I’m looking for," Jones said

Jones showed KSHB 41 News her new home in south KCMO that she’s been able to fund for nearly a year because of the work that she did through the Serve the World Charities Impact Program.

KSHB 41

"It just shows you that my work has paid off," she said. "I have a home; I have a vehicle. Looking back from where I came from to being homeless to where I am now, the work has paid off."

Kevin Jean-Paul is the impact program director working with Center School District families.

KSHB 41

He explained that throughout one year, families are taught the fundamentals of how manage money, provide sustainability, learn about mental health, gainful employment, how to advocate for benefits and receive positive parenting classes through social workers and community partners.

He said students also go through their own learning program.

Through grants and fundraising, they are able to help with security deposits or car maintenance to ensure families are housed and have transportation and food.

"Seeing them put in the work, seeing them go through the process of stages of change, and seeing them now — it’s amazing," Jean-Paul said.

Within that year of work, Jones started a catering business called "Tee-Mac Soul Food and More," is in cooking school, and is set to graduate soon.

Jones says she's also been able to parent better.

"A year ago, I didn’t see myself being here; I did not; I thank God," Jones said. "If you are put in a situation to grow and do better, grow and do better, because you can."

Jean-Paul said it’s the number of homeless students increasing that motivates him to continue his work.

"I was a McKinney Vento student from K-12; I lived in 18 homes across three states — to me, that seemed normal," he said.

Jean-Paul said he sees the trend of families having to move or try to find a place to live south and east of Kansas City.

Starting in 2025, Serve The World Charities will soon expand to Raytown, where they say about 375 families are homeless.

On Saturday, Serve the World Charities will hold a special graduation for the 13 stable and thriving families that have gone though the impact program, and are no longer considered homeless.

To donate or volunteer, go here.

KSHB 41

—

