South KCMO residents fed up with street racing

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

South Kansas City, Mo., residents are angry after the latest illegal street race in their neighborhood ended with the deaths of two innocent people.

The crash happened Dec. 30th on Wornall Road at Carondelet Drive when one of two cars racing down Wornall Road slammed into a car turning from Wornall Road onto Carondelet Drive, police said.

The two people killed in the car were not involved in the illegal race.

Jennifer Winkler lives in the area of the crash site.

Dale Messing Jennifer Wrinkler, South KCMO resident

“Such a senseless loss that’s happened and it makes you a little angry,” Winkler said.

The double fatal crash happened around 10:30 am.

Police say a black Chrysler 300 and a silver Dodge Charger were racing south on Wornall Road from West 99th Street.

As the cars approached the intersection of Carondelet Drive and Wornall Road, a car made a left turn onto Carondelet. The Chrysler hit the Honda killing the driving and passenger.

“The two cars being able to make it to there from where they did, they went through four lights in that short space,” said Winkler. “So, like 99th to approximately 105th. They went through four lights and were at their fifth, I believe, when this happened.”

Winkler says vehicles speeding on the streets in her neighborhood is a daily occurrence.

She hopes the illegal street racing will end.

Winkler witnessed a crash happen earlier this year near the site of the this week's double fatal crash.

“You can hear them go by kind of with some frequency, especially when you get to the weekends and in the evenings after dark,” Winkler said.

City leaders have been trying to tackle illegal street racing throughout the city.

Rumble strips and cameras have been installed in high crime areas.

Winkler wants to see some preventive measures in her neighborhood next.

“To have this going on at 10:30 in the morning is just kind of an escalation of what’s been happening for quite a while,” said Winkler. “They just seem to need some presence or some kind of deterrence.”

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the driver of the second car.