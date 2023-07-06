Watch Now
South Metro Fire District moves forward with burn ban as drought concerns persist

Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 06, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite Wednesday morning’s rains and the possibility of more storms in the forecast, Thursday’s latest drought updates still paint a bleak picture for part of the Kansas City region.

Areas to the south and east of Kansas City, including a wide swath of mid-Missouri, remain in the extreme drought category. Locations closer to Kansas City are included in the severe drought category.

The South Metro Fire District, which covers Raymore, Lake Winnebago and portions of unincorporated Cass County, announced Thursday it’s implementing a burn ban and suspending all burn permits.

“This decision is being made after discussing the forecast with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill to consider the potential for rain in the coming days and them indicating any predicted rain will not significantly improve our drought conditions,” the agency posted on Facebook.

The earliest the burn bans could be lifted is when the next U.S. Drought Monitor is released on Thursday, July 13.

