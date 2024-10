KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers snarled traffic Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 29 near Camden Point in Platte County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 3 p.m.

Crews closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 24 due to the crash.

No word on injuries, the cause of the crash or how long the stretch of road would be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

