Overturned cattle trailer shuts down SB I-35/29 overnight at Front Street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35/29 were closed for several hours early Thursday morning as first responders worked a crash involving an overturned cattle trailer.
Crews were dispatched to I-35 and Front Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the crash.
A police spokesperson said the cattle trailer was loaded and some animals were either killed or injured in the crash.
As of 5 a.m., KC Scout cameras showed first responders blocking the southbound lanes of the interstate, with traffic being diverted off I-35 on the Front Street off ramp.
Crews were working to reload surviving animals onto another trailer.
It was not immediately clear when the interstate would re-open.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
