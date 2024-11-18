Southbound lanes of Buck O’Neil Bridge to open in time for Wednesday morning rush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the last major milestones in the completion of the $250 million Buck O’Neil Bridge carrying U.S. Highway 169 traffic is set for completion Wednesday.

At roughly 6 a.m., Missouri Department of Transportation crews will open the southbound lanes of the new bridge for the first time.

Motorists have been using detours to get south of the river since Feb. 6, 2023.

In addition to carrying vehicles from the Northland south into downtown, southbound infrastructure also includes a flyover ramp that connects to southbound Interstate 35. The old bridge did not have a connection.

The northbound lanes of the bridge were previously opened.

The old bridge was built in 1956. Before construction started on the new bridge in July 2021, MoDOT estimated that 50,000 motorists used the bridge every day.

