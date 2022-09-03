Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southern Platte, KCMO fire crews respond to fully involved fire

Southern Platte Roanridge and 56th Street House Fire
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Southern Platte Fire Chief Rich Carrizzo
Southern Platte Roanridge and 56th Street House Fire
Posted at 8:35 AM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 09:35:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire is fully involved, according a tweet from Southern Platte Fire Chief Rich Carrizzo.

Carrizzo says many emergency units are responding to the blaze.

There is not yet any word on the cause of the fire or whether there were any injuries.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock