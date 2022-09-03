Southern Platte, KCMO fire crews respond to fully involved fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire is fully involved, according a tweet from Southern Platte Fire Chief Rich Carrizzo.

Carrizzo says many emergency units are responding to the blaze.

Units from @KCMOFireDept and @SPFPD are on the seen off of Roanridge and 56th St on a fully involved structure fire. Many emergency units in the area. pic.twitter.com/3bCX23HpDp — Rich Carrizzo (@SPFPDFireChief) September 3, 2022

There is not yet any word on the cause of the fire or whether there were any injuries.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.