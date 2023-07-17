Watch Now
Southwest Airlines adds former Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri to its board of directors

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Chairman Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on a "Review of Coronavirus Response Efforts" on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A spokeswoman for Blunt on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, confirmed he is running for another term. Former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton is challenging him. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 17, 2023
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines has added former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, to its board of directors.

Blunt, 73, spent 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Senate from 2011 until leaving office in January as the fourth-ranking Republican. He did not seek re-election last year.

Since April, Blunt has worked at Husch Blackwell Strategies, a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm that also employs his son and former aides. The firm said Blunt would focus on advising clients and did not plan to register as a lobbyist.

Southwest Chairman Gary Kelly said Monday in prepared remarks that Blunt's experience as chairman of the Senate aviation subcommittee would be helpful to the airline.

The appointment took effect Sunday. Dallas-based Southwest now has 15 directors.

