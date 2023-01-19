Southwest Airlines adds new nonstop service between Kansas City, Long Beach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air travelers from Kansas City International Airport will have a new way to get to the beach starting this March.

Southwest Airlines will provide a new nonstop route between Kansas City International Airport and Long Beach Airport in California, the airline announced Thursday.

The daily route is set to launch March 9, 2023.

The route departs from KCI at 11:05 a.m. CT and arrives in Long Beach at 12:40 p.m. PT. The return flight leaves Long Beach at 1:20 p.m. PT and arrives back in Kansas City at 6:20 p.m. CT.

The timing of the new route comes in the same window as the opening of the new single terminal at KCI.

With the new route, Southwest, already the busiest carrier at KCI, will have 62 daily departures and 26 nonstop destinations.

