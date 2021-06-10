Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southwest, American Airlines add new flights from Kansas City to Cancun, Austin

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Matt York/ASSOCIATED PRESS
*** FILE *** A Southwest Airlines jet takes off Wednesday from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix in this July 18, 2007 file photo. Southwest Airlines on says it grounded 41 planes Tuesday, March 11, 2008, in the wake of its recent admission that it had missed required inspections of some planes for structural cracks. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
FAA Southwest Airlines
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 12:49:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vacationers will now have the chance to directly travel from Kansas City, Missouri, to Cancun, Mexico and Austin, Texas.

Southwest announced Thursday it's adding Cancun to its list of nonstop flights from Kansas City and also the Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

It also intends to open all of its previous international travel by Nov. 7.

American Airlines also announced it's adding nonstop flights from Kansas City, Missouri, to Austin, Texas.

It will offer twice-daily service for the trip from KCMO to Austin.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!