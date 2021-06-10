Southwest, American Airlines add new flights from Kansas City to Cancun, Austin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vacationers will now have the chance to directly travel from Kansas City, Missouri, to Cancun, Mexico and Austin, Texas.

Southwest announced Thursday it's adding Cancun to its list of nonstop flights from Kansas City and also the Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

It also intends to open all of its previous international travel by Nov. 7.

American Airlines also announced it's adding nonstop flights from Kansas City, Missouri, to Austin, Texas.

It will offer twice-daily service for the trip from KCMO to Austin.