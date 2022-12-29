Southwest flights landed and took off Wednesday from KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In what must have been a pleasant surprise, Southwest flights arrived and departed Wednesday at KCI.

“The flight was great, it actually got out earlier than it was supposed to so that was nice,” said Janice Howarah, who flew Southwest from San Diego to Kansas City.

KSHB 41 spoke with Southwest passengers who were either happy to be home with their bags and or had plans on how to make that happen.

“We had an Enterprise reservation pickup at 2 this afternoon if they canceled our flights early,” said Christine Williams. “I’ve been checking every 30 minutes today to make sure they don’t cancel our flights. We also have another Enterprise reservation here at 7 pm. If our flight doesn’t take off at 7 pm and we will drive the 13 hours to get home.”

“It is a complicated thing to run an airline,” said Randall Smith, a former airline executive. “It’s like a Broadway show, beginning to end, everything has to be in the right place at the right time.”

Smith is a former airline executive and who spent 30 years in the industry.

Smith said he’s never seen an airline with problems like Southwest.

“One of the worst I’ve ever seen and that’s the truth,” Smith said. “There is one important distinction between Southwest and most of the other carriers and that is their length of haul.”

Smith says Southwest flights are usually around 750 miles, while other carriers have trips around 1,500 miles.

Smith says that means a whole lot more people and the possibility of the room for error.

“You have to wait in line for people, for bags, to take off, to be deiced, transferred, fueled, catered, that’s where all the delays are coming from that are unique to Southwest,” he said.

He said when you add in bad weather and poor preparation, any hiccup is magnified.

“I call it a ‘come apart' I came apart for a moment asking myself how are we going to get home,” said Christine Williams, flying from Kansas City to Atlanta. “It’s year-end time for us. We produce W-2s, and we do payroll, so this is not the time for me to not be in the office. This flight looks like it's going to take off, fingers are crossed we take off.”

“It will take Southwest some time, but I think they will make it good for their employees and customers and they will recover from this,” Smith said.