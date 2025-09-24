Specialty men’s clothing store J.H. & Sons to open spring 2026 on Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Dakota-based specialty men’s clothing retailer J.H. & Sons plans to open a new location next spring in the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Plaza location will join stores in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Omaha, Nebraska, and Edina, Minnesota. The store will open up in spaces at 314 and 361 Ward Parkway.

“As we looked at opportunities to grow our retail footprint, Country Club Plaza was at the top of our list,” J.H. & Sons owner Jeff Halberstadt said in a news release this week. “The Plaza’s history and reputation as a regional shopping destination make it the ideal home for our next store.”

“We are eager to bring Kansas City a tailored shopping experience that celebrates craftsmanship, style, and service,” Halberstadt said.

Earlier this month, the Plaza announced Vertice Italian would open a location along Ward Parkway.

