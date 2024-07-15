Spectrum announces broadband expansion completion in rural Platte County

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers portions of eastern Jackson County, including areas like Blue Springs and Independence. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Claire at claire.bradshaw@kshb.com.

Monday, Spectrum announced the latest gigabit broadband, mobile, TV and voice expansion in rural Platte County is complete.

Spectrum is working to expand its services into rural America, previously impacting rural Clay, Cass, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray Counties in the Kansas City, Missouri area. This is made possible in part due to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund through the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC has committed up to $20.4 billion over the next decade to support high-speed internet expansion.

Katie’s Catering switched to Spectrum when it expanded into Cass County a year ago. Owner Katie Pritchett said catering requires efficient communication between herself and her staff, vendors and customers. She said she was losing business by missing phone calls and emails.

"I literally had clients that would say, sorry, you didn't get back to me, you know, within two or three days, and if it was a weekend, and we had events going on, but I couldn't, you know, I couldn't leave and go and go try to drive into town and get a hold of them,” said Pritchett.

Today, Pritchett said she is expanding Katie’s Catering and credits that opportunity to her new connection. She said her business is increasing and allowing her to grow her services.

“It's just been such a dream. We, our volume, it just increases. We've been so fortunate and so blessed to be able to increase ourselves. Just the communication, I actually have especially brides that will say, wow, nobody has reached out to me as fast as you have,” said Pritchett.

