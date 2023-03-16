Spectrum expanding internet service, hiring field technicians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2023 marks the second year in a multi-year broadband internet expansion program for Spectrum. To install and maintain the network expansion, the communications company is hiring field technicians.

Spectrum will host hiring events today and March 29. The events run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interested applicants can reserve a spot online ahead of time, or simply walk in. The job fairs take place at three locations around the metro.

1601 Olive Street, Kansas City, Mo.

6555 Winchester Avenue, Kansas City, Mo.

8221 West 119th Street, Overland Park, Kan.

Pay for the entry level job starts at $20 per hour. Spectrum hopes to hire 65 full time employees in the area who’ll also earn benefits like healthcare coverage, a matching 401(k) contribution, free or reduced internet service, and the opportunity to climb within the company.

“Eight years ago I knew this was an industry that was growing and continuing to be a development area. To me, it was a no-brainer. I wanted to go somewhere where I knew I’d have a tremendous career and could be career-oriented and grow within the company,” explained Patrick Duncan, who started as a technician and is now a field operations manager for Spectrum in Kansas City.

Spectrum is focused on expanding high-speed internet in the rural areas of Missouri outside Kansas City. In 2022, it installed more than 700 miles of fiber-optic cable throughout Cass, Clay, Johnson, and Platte counties. The expansion provided services to 31,000 homes or businesses. Spectrum’s internet service in the area begins at 300 mbps and goes up to 1 gbps.

“Having access to high-speed broadband is really critical and important,” said Wes Shirley with Spectrum. “We have customers who are so excited we’re coming into their communities.”

Both Missouri and Kansas have offices dedicated to broadband expansion. The federal government promised both states at least $100 million for internet expansion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The federal government also provides monthly coupons for low-income households so they can pay for high-speed internet service. Spectrum, Comcast, AT&T, Google Fiber, and many other internet service providers accept coupons from the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Last year Comcast launched its own expansion project in Spring Hill, Kan.