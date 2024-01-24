Spectrum expands high-speed internet services to rural Ray County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spectrum is expanding its services in rural Ray County, Missouri, improving access to high-speed internet near Knoxville and Lawson.

Over 770 homes and small businesses in the area will now have access to high-speed broadband reaching 300 megabits per second

“Rural broadband is the rural electrification of our time,” Congressman Sam Graves said in a written statement. “Reliable, high-speed internet access isn’t a luxury these days, it’s a necessity. It’s great to see these dollars being put to good use in Ray County."

The expansion comes as a result of Spectrum's newly built fiber optic network in Ray County, which was funded by Spectrum's approximately $5 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund investment. A $1.2 billion investment from the Federal Communications Commission’s RDOF auction helped to partially cover the financing.

“Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities in Missouri and across America through RDOF,” said Matt Brown, Spectrum’s vice president of construction. “Our investment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Ray County."

The expanded network will provide access to Spectrum's internet, mobile, television and voice services.

Residents and small business owners in rural Ray County can click HERE to learn more about if and when they will have access to high-speed internet.

