Spectrum says primary, backup network cables cut, causing outage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A spokesperson for Spectrum Cable cited a “criminal act” Saturday that knocked out service to customers across Kansas City.

The spokesperson said the outage was due to two cuts: one to their own primary network and a second to a third-party network that Spectrum uses as a backup.

The company is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information in connection to the “criminal act of vandalism.”

The company's statement did not include the location of the alleged acts.

“Our teams are working diligently to make necessary repairs and get customers back online as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said. “In addition, our network engineers are working to identify possible rerouting solutions to expedite restoration.”

The company's statement did not include an estimated time for restoration.

It’s the second time this week that a potentially criminal act knocked out service across Kansas City.

On Sunday, May 11, another potential act of vandalism was listed as the cause of an outage to Google Fiber customers in the Northland.

The company provided a number to their own dedicated tip line at 833-404-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.