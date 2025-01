KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spin! Pizza's location in the South Plaza neighborhood closed for the final time Tuesday night after more than a decade in the neighborhood.

The restaurant was located at 4950 Main St.

The first Spin! Pizza opened in 2005 and now includes Prairie Village, Olathe, Lee's Summit and Texas restaurants.

The restaurant was founded by Ed Brownell, a restaurant industry veteran.

Brownell worked for Pizza Hut and was instrumental in the Einstein Brothers bagel restaurants.

