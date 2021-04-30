Spirit Airlines expands service from KCI to 4 Florida cities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spirit Airlines announced new nonstop service from Kansas City International Airport to four Florida destinations beginning in June.

The budget airline said Thursday it will add service to Tampa on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday starting June 9.

It will add daily service to Fort Lauderdale on June 10 along with service to Fort Myers on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday as well as service to Pensacola on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

“Our Kansas City Guests told us they’re ready to get out and travel as vaccination efforts continue, and we’re responding with an unbeatable list of options stretching from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale,” Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said in a statement. “Kansas City knows Spirit treats its Guests like family, gets them there on time and leaves them with more money to spend on all the fun stuff once they arrive.”

The Fort Lauderdale flights offer access to Spirit’s largest gateway for connections to the Caribbean and and Latin America.

Spirit Airlines already provides service from Kansas City to Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Myrtle Beach and Orlando.

Service to Vegas and Orlando will be expanded to twice daily with service to Myrtle Beach expanded to Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

“We are pleased that Spirit is growing their presence at Kansas City International Airport through new routes and additional frequencies,” KCMO Aviation Department Director Pat Klein said in a statement. “Kansas City travelers will have even more choices to fly nonstop to sunny beaches and large cities, whether flying for business or pleasure.”