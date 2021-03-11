Spirit Airlines launches new route from Kansas City to Florida

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting in June, Kansas Citians will have another option to soak in Florida's sunshine and beaches.

Spirit Airlines announced Thursday that it will offer nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport and Pensacola International Airport beginning on June 11.

The service will be offered four days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The airline also announced new routes to Pensacola from several other cities Thursday — including Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex;, Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; and St. Louis.

"Today's announcement further demonstrates Pensacola's foothold in the national marketplace for air service," Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin said in a release. “We are truly grateful for Spirit Airlines' investment here at Pensacola International Airport, and more importantly, their commitment to the Gulf Coast region."