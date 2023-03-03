Sporting Kansas City to implement sustainable concessions products

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced its five-year partnership with Huhtamaki, a product packaging company, to provide sustainable packaging for its concessions to reduce the stadium’s environmental footprint.

Additionally, Huhtamaki, whose North American operations are based in De Soto, Kansas, will be represented at the Children’s Mercy Park with naming rights to the Huhtamaki Shield Club, where guests have a midfield view while surrounded by local food, bars, team store and outdoor patio, according to a press release.

"We share the same vision to create a sustainable guest experience with our innovative culinary approach and our overall stadium food and beverage initiatives,” said Sporting Kansas City Vice President of Hospitality Marc Mulherin in a press release. “Offering an elevated food and beverage experience that focuses on environmental and sustainability efforts will be a continued approach for the 2023 season and beyond."

The partners will focus on limiting waste by implementing compostable and recyclable products.

Sporting KC will also further its sustainability initiatives at other local soccer facilities it operates – including Central Bank Sporting Complex, Compass Minerals National Performance Center, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Swope Soccer Village – by installing composting depositories, per a press release.

