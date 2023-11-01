Sporting KC midfielder, German native Erik Thommy has tips for Chiefs fans traveling to Frankfurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — German soccer player and Sporting KC superstar Erik Thommy wants to make sure Chiefs fans are ready to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.

"I think the Chiefs will find a great atmosphere over there," Thommy said. "The fan base keeps growing every day."

Thommy grew up in Germany and played for various German soccer clubs before joining the Sporting KC roster.

His advice to Chiefs fans is to eat their heart out and try as much German food as possible.

I recommend maybe a nice sausage breakfast and with some pretzels," Thommy said. "There are variations of different foods, so like if you want Turkish and German, whatever, you will find everything. If you're talking about Frankfurt, obviously to go into [the] city."

Thommy believes that in Germany, soccer will remain the number one sport, but that the Kansas City Chiefs are helping pave the way for the NFL fan base to grow in Europe.

"The fan base is growing, everyone is excited, for them (Germans), it's a great experience because to travel to the states it's too far and so they have the chance to watch it at home," Thommy said.

