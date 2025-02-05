Sports bar with Philly roots soars into Kansas City, acts as refuge for Eagles fans in Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, MO — Nestled in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom is a refuge for bird lovers. The origins are from Philadelphia. The website even reads official bar of the Eagles.

But General Manager Alex Briones assures KSHB 41 the first Kansas City brick and mortar location has planted its flag in favor of the kingdom.

As you look across Chickie's and Pete's, you'll see an ode to Kansas City: Royals, Chiefs, Mahomes, Kelce, and Kelce — Travis' jersey atop Jason's.

And while a few birds fly over the cuckoo's nest every week to eat wings and drink and be merry at Chickie's and Pete's, Briones knows the tide is always in the kingdom's favor. Super Bowl Sunday will be no different.

"I'm going to guess 60/40 Chiefs," he told KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes. "We do get a good crowd. Obviously Eagles fans that are familiar with Kansas City, already familiar with our menu, they flocked over here, which of course we enjoyed."

KSHB 41 News staff Chickie's and Pete's General Manager Alex Briones

Forty television screens, all locked on the big game. And while the bar will be divided, so too will the kitchen.

"I do have a few staff members that are from the east coast," Briones said.

James Veit is one of them.

"I'm from South Jersey, about 20 minutes outside of Philadelphia. Eagles fan, born and raised," he said.

KSHB 41 News staff James Veit

When asked about his fellow flock, Veit was all smiles.

"Put a little extra love in it," he said "At the end of the day, I like to take care of everybody. Being a culinary manager, food is very important to me, so I want to make sure everybody has that same experience, but if you're an Eagles fan, you might get it a little quicker."

In all seriousness, the folks at Chickie's and Pete's say if you can't make it to New Orleans, there's a spot for you there to watch the big game, no matter who you’re rooting for.

"We're going to have Alex and on one end," James said. "I'll be standing on the other. I was joking the other day, we're going to wait and whoever wins, we're going to clash at the end."

The Kansas City, Missouri, location is at 1800 E. Front Street inside the Bally’s Casino.

