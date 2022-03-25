Sports betting bill headed to Missouri Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bill that would legalize sports betting in Missouri is headed to the Senate after House lawmakers approved the legislation.

If Missouri legalizes sports betting, it will join a list of other states that allow wagering on sports.

"My opinion, it's a little ridiculous that I can go to a casino and lose a thousand dollars playing blackjack. But I can’t bet 50 bucks on the Chiefs to win," Missouri Sen. John Rizzo, who represents Independence, said.

The bill would allow people to bet on professional and college sports.

Wagers would be taxed 8% and would bring the state nearly $10 million annually according to a fiscal analysis .

"We have I believe around 30 states that have legalized some sort of sports book," Sen. Denny Hoskins, who represents Warrensburg said. "I’m hopeful that Missouri will do the same this year."

When the approved House bill arrives in the Senate for consideration, senators will also have another sports wagering bill to consider.

Hoskins has introduced a bill where the main difference is in the tax rate. The House version has a tax rate at 8%. Hoskins' bill has a tax rate at 21%.

“There’s a lot of things in the House bill I think are good, I think it’s a good starting point. But I believe that tax rate of 8%, I mean basically we’re just giving away money to the casinos which in my opinion are already profitable," Hoskins said. "So, there would have to be some movement on that tax rate as well as the problem gambling portion."

Hoskins added he wants more money dedicated to gambling addiction help.

He said if changes are made to the House version, he would be able to support it if his bill fails.

"We're the Show me state. We like to be shown what other states are doing first before we pass it, and we want to make sure that we have a great bill. Not just a good bill," he said.

Missouri's major sports teams are supporting the House bill including the Chiefs, Royals and Current.

—