Sports betting bills spur gambling addiction concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers in Kansas and Missouri are considering legislation that would legalize sports wagering, but one counselor is concerned it could lead to more problems with addiction.

"With legalized gambling comes more problems, greater impact in the community and we have a chance to really do it and do it responsibly," addiction counselor Debra Neal said.

Sports wagering bills are still under consideration by lawmakers in Topeka and Jefferson City. Currently, people wanting to legally place a wager on sports can go to nearby states like Colorado and Illinois.

Wagering went live in Illinois in March 2020. According to the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling , calls to their helpline went up from 401 calls in 2020 to 750 in 2021. There were 91 calls for January and February of 2022.

"The access is just going to open it up," Neal said.

She said that's because more people susceptible to addiction could become exposed to betting.

"An individual who is already susceptible, and we do see risk factors, they're exposed to this, and the sky is the limit in terms of all these different sites, all these different types of betting and they're all set up really to know how to keep people fully engaged," she said.

Neal said gambling addiction can impact anyone, but there are warning signs to look for.

"Depressed or sleepy because they are tired, lethargic, less motivated to do things around the house and depending on the age, you might see some impact in people, a drop in work performance," Neal listed.