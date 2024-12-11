Sports Radio 810 WHB announces plans to simulcast programming on 103.7FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area owned Union Broadcasting announced Wednesday that it will simulcast Sports Radio 810 WHB AM programming on 103.7 FM starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

Union Broadcasting President and General Manager Chad Boeger said the move to include distribution on the FM dial was a "strategic extension" of 810's brand across Kansas City and the Midwest.

"This move provides yet another way for our dedicated listeners to connect with the biggest games, breaking news and the hosts and teams they love, from national headlines to local favorites, all from Kansas City’s sports media destination," Boeger said.

103.7FM is owned by Cumulus Media.

"We are excited to partner with Sports Radio 810 WHB to bring this powerful simulcast to 103.7 FM," Donna Baker, regional vice president for Cumulus Media in Kansas City, said Wednesday.

Boeger said the two companies had been working on the partnership for more than a year.

It'll mark the second FM station that Union Broadcasting has programmed for sports. The company launched the market’s first FM sports talk station five years ago with ESPN Kansas City on 94.5 FM.

It also marks the continued trend of long-standing AM stations seeking to simulcast programming on the FM dial.

In August, Audacy-owned 610 Sports started to simulcast its programming on 96.5 FM, renaming the channel "96.5 The Fan."

WHB’s weekday programming lineup will continue to showcase New Day with Steven St. John from 6 to 10 a.m., The Zone with Jason Anderson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and The Program with Soren Petro from 2 to 6 p.m.

"Sports Radio 810 WHB is more than just a radio station, it’s a community," Boeger said. "We are owned by Kansas Citians, for Kansas Citians, and we remain dedicated to delivering the very best in sports coverage to our listenings and viewers as we are truly powered by fans."

More information about WHB’s programming is available on their website.

