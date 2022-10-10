Sports wagering in Kansas generates $1.3 million in first month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been over a month since sports wagering was legalized in Kansas, and Gov. Laura Kelly says it is off to a successful start.

Kansas sports wagering generated a total of $1.3 million in the month of September, producing around $130,000 of revenue for the state of Kansas, Kelly announced Monday.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Kelly said in a statement. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell said the launch of sport wagering in the state was successful and "went smoothly."

"We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow," he said.

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, with the Barstool Sports platform was the top earner in the state. The casino generated $762,305 in revenue, with Kansas earning $76,230 of the share.