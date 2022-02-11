Spring Hill councilperson resigns, city begins search for replacement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring Hill City Councilperson Steve Owen resigned from his position Thursday before a scheduled City Council meeting.

He submitted his resignation to Mayor Joe Berkey.

"Councilman Steve Owen did come by my office tonight and submitted a letter of resignation effective immediately," Berkey said in the meeting Thursday. "He is stepping down as his position on the council and we do want to thank him for his years of service."

Owen's term began Jan. 13, 2020 and was set to last until January 2024. A reason for his resignation was not given.

"We will open up and be accepting letters of interest for the council position that he will be vacating and we will leave that open until Thursday the 17th at 12 p.m.," Berkey said.