Spring Hill gets first stoplight in town's history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Spring Hill, Kan. has its first stoplight.

It's much more than a traffic signal, it's a symbol of growth; one that might take getting used to.

"Some people are happy, some aren't," Jackie Messer, Spring Hill's public works director. "Some are stopping, some don't want to."

"What was it like before this? Basically just a free for all up and down the road."

Messer says it's a necessary addition to the town's roadways.

The stoplight may have been built fast, but the growth and traffic that brought the light to Spring Hill have been steady.

In the last 20 years, Spring Hill's population has more than doubled.

"It is a marker, it is a Spring Hill, I call it a victory," Messer said. "It is a very strong indication of the growth."

This is just the latest example of city['s growth, but far from the only stoplight and expansion the city has planned.

They say they'll continue to expand farther south over the next few years.

"I think it's very exciting, it's very positive," Messer said. "There are some that would you know like to keep it a small town. But there are a lot of people understanding that with growth, if you control the growth, if you get ahead of it, if you plan it, it's not a bad thing."

Development came first as housing and that brought new business, a combination that led to building more schools.

In addition, crews are laying new cables for fiber internet.

