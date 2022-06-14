Spring Hill, Kansas, house damaged by fire Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person escaped without injury from a house fire Monday night in Spring Hill, Kansas.

The fire was reported at 7:48 p.m. in a house at 20595 S. Ridgeview Road.

Firefighters could see smoke as they left their fire station and arrived to find fire in the back of the house, according to Capt. Mike Gillotti, public information officer for Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County.

It took just over 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Extra crews and an extra ambulance were sent to the fire because of the hot weather.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Gillotti said.

