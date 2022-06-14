Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spring Hill, Kansas, house damaged by fire Monday night

spfire1.jpg
Matt Gillotti
spfire1.jpg
spfire3.jpg
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 22:40:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person escaped without injury from a house fire Monday night in Spring Hill, Kansas.

The fire was reported at 7:48 p.m. in a house at 20595 S. Ridgeview Road.

Firefighters could see smoke as they left their fire station and arrived to find fire in the back of the house, according to Capt. Mike Gillotti, public information officer for Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County.

It took just over 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Extra crews and an extra ambulance were sent to the fire because of the hot weather.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Gillotti said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock