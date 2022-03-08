Spring Hill School District names new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Spring Hill School Board reached across the state line to grab the district's next superintendent.

The board voted unanimously at its Monday night meeting to hire Dr. Link Luttrell to lead the fast-growing district, according to a school district news release.

Luttrell served since 2013 as superintendent in the Festus, Missouri, R-VI School District.

He served as an assistant superintendent for five years in the Festus district and has more than 30 years of experience in education.

The district, located south of St. Louis, Missouri, has the highest student academic achievement among the 11 Jefferson County, Missouri, school districts, according to the news release.

Spring Hill's current superintendent, Dr. Wayne Burke, will retire at the end of the school year.

Dr. Luttrell is scheduled to take over July 1.

