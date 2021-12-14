Spring Hill School District superintendent to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Wayne Burke announced he will retire as the Spring Hill School District's superintendent at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Burke served as the fast-growing district's superintendent since 2014.

“We are grateful for the leadership and insight Dr. Burke has provided during his tenure in the Spring Hill School District,” said Spring Hill Board of Education President Doug Updike in a statement.“During his tenure, he has built and led strong teams that have successfully accomplished major initiatives ranging from continuous improvement in student achievement and strengthening partnerships with our stakeholders to multiple successful bond issues and addressing rapid growth."

Burke started with the district in 1997.

He worked as an assistant high principal and activities director for four years and as the school's principal for five years, according to the district's statement.

Burke left the district for three years to work in the Derby School District near Wichita.

He came back to Spring Hill in 2009 and worked as the assistant superintendent.

Voters passed the two largest bond issues in district history under his leadership.

In addition, the district has the fastest growth in the state the last five years.

“As a board, we have experienced first hand his district leadership and passion for education,” Updike said. “Thank you for everything you have done to prepare our district for the future. As we look to the future, we will continue the momentum of our past and current successes.”